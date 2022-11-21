Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure

A gas leak at the Hoff Garden Apartments near 34th and Ave. T sent five people to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure

The cause of the gas leak is unknown

More here:

Funeral services set for Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover

A rosary will be held Dec. 5 in Anton

The funeral will be held Dec. 6 at Christ the King Cathedral here in Lubbock

Details here:

Snowstorm recovery in Western New York

More than six feet of snow fell in some areas over the weekend, including Buffalo

Snow plows are working to clear the roads and the National Guard is helping those in need

Read more here:

Idaho student murders investigation

Police now say four University of Idaho students found murdered last week were likely killed in their sleep

Authorities have ruled out the victim’s roommates, a rideshare drive and several others as potential suspects

Follow the latest here:

