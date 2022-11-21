Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure
- A gas leak at the Hoff Garden Apartments near 34th and Ave. T sent five people to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure
- The cause of the gas leak is unknown
- More here: 5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Funeral services set for Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover
- A rosary will be held Dec. 5 in Anton
- The funeral will be held Dec. 6 at Christ the King Cathedral here in Lubbock
- Details here: Funeral to be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 for Anton football coach Matthew Hoover
Snowstorm recovery in Western New York
- More than six feet of snow fell in some areas over the weekend, including Buffalo
- Snow plows are working to clear the roads and the National Guard is helping those in need
- Read more here: Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York
Idaho student murders investigation
- Police now say four University of Idaho students found murdered last week were likely killed in their sleep
- Authorities have ruled out the victim’s roommates, a rideshare drive and several others as potential suspects
- Follow the latest here: Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
