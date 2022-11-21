Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: 5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

5 injured in carbon monoxide exposure

Funeral services set for Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover

Snowstorm recovery in Western New York

Idaho student murders investigation

  • Police now say four University of Idaho students found murdered last week were likely killed in their sleep
  • Authorities have ruled out the victim’s roommates, a rideshare drive and several others as potential suspects
  • Follow the latest here: Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
The family processing saffron.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world

Latest News

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY until 11 AM CST. Includes all the counties south and west of Lubbock,...
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
The West Texas coaching community is mourning Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover.
Funeral to be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 for Anton football coach Matthew Hoover
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
The family processing saffron.
Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world