Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Tahoka family growing closer, harvesting most expensive spice in the world

Meraki Meadows grows saffron in Tahoka
The family processing saffron.
The family processing saffron.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Karl McDonald wanted to start something he could leave as a tradition for his kids. In 2020, while everyone was stuck at home, he took that as the perfect time to start something new with his family. He started Meraki Meadows, a farm in Tahoka that grows saffron.

His family says there were challenges in the first year, but now, in their third harvest, business is blooming. Braxton Beck says the company has grown tremendously over three years.

“There was one day we harvested probably 2,000, 3,000 flowers in one day whereas compared to the first year it was probably that over the course of the whole year,” Braxton Beck said.

Once saffron flowers are picked, they have to be processed within 24 hours. This year, the family found their limit. Karl McDonald says they had more flowers picked than they could process in a day.

“That was a bit eye-opening and awakening to understand. All right, what do we do in the next years to come because it’s grown to that point,” Karl McDonald said.

They are all learning together as a family, and Brazos Beck says they are spending a lot more time together.

“There’s actually a lot of family bonding when it comes to saffron because we have to pick together, we plant together, we process together...all three of those steps is just extremely time consuming,” Brazos Beck said.

Lyneli Beck enjoys spending quality time with her family while she can.

“While it’s not always enjoyable to be picking and processing, it does make us stop and have to get it done and it does allow us some time that’s quickly coming to an end as they get older and get ready to graduate,” Lyneli Beck said.

While they don’t currently have any mechanical ways to harvest or plant saffron, Braxton Beck is trying to find a way to change that. With help from his family, he built a planter from PVC pipe and wood.

Meraki Meadows got its name from Brayson Beck, who’s in charge of social media and marketing. He says he started looking up random words and found the Greek origin word, Meraki.

“It’s described as putting something of yourself into your work,” Brayson Beck said. “Putting your blood, sweat, and tears all wrapped up into one word.”

Saffron can be used for baking and medical purposes. Now, the Tahoka family is learning how to keep the petals out of the trash can.

“And then we looked up some things and it said, ‘Hey you can use these petals and stamen for bath bombs and soap,” Adelynn McDonald said.

Adelynn McDonald says since they have the week off for Thanksgiving, she gets to help make the bath bombs.

All the products are sold on their website. One gram of saffron costs $55.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead
Kassandra Aguayo, 29
Murder warrant: woman admits to watching man to ‘make sure he died’

Latest News

The West Texas coaching community is mourning Anton Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover.
Funeral to be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 for Anton football coach Matthew Hoover
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
Hoff Gardens Apartments gas leak
5 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after Central Lubbock gas leak
A woman has died after a crash just south of Denver City on Friday evening.
Gaines Co. crash leaves one dead