Texas Tech falls to #9 Creighton from Maui

MAUI, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech falls in game one of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational 76-65 to #10 Creighton.

The Red Raiders dominated the game in the opening 10 minutes and after the Red Raider defense forced 13 turnovers in the first half, the Blue Jays tightened up on offense and didn’t allow a turnover during the entire second half. Tied at 31 heading into the locker rooms, second-chance points became a factor during the remaining 20 minutes.

All five Creighton starters ended the game in double figures including dominating play by 7′1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner who ended the game with 10 points, 6 rebounds and an assist

As far as Texas Tech, they ended the game shooting 43.5% from the floor with 9 turnovers. The Red Raiders only shot 7 free throws throughout the game, making five of them compared to Creighton’s 13/17.

Daniel Batcho led the Red Raiders with 17 points, 5 rebounds and an assist. Batcho left the game in the final minutes after falling hard after a shot. That was the second time Batcho was shaken up throughout Monday’s action.

Other Starters Stats

Kevin Obanor - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 1 ast

Pop Isaacs - 13 pts | 3 rebs | 2 asts | 4-5 3-pt

Jaylon Tyson - 9pts | 5 rebs | 1 ast

De’Vion Harmon - 12 pts | 1 reb | 3 asts

The Red Raiders will face either #9 Arkansas or Louisville Tuesday.

