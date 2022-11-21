Thanksgiving Week Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving.

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY until 11 AM CST. Includes all the counties south and west of Lubbock, shown shaded here. (KCBD First Alert)

A Freezing Fog Advisory, covering the counties to the south and west of Lubbock, is in effect until 11 AM CST. Areas of low visibility, less than a quarter mile, are possible.

Driving conditions may be hazardous, with slick areas possible, especially on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated surfaces. If driving, slow down, use you low-beam headlights, and leave extra space between vehicles.

Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be light, and it will be warmer. Highs today will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. Nearly ten degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.

Tuesday begins cold with lows below freezing and wind chills in the Lubbock area in the teens. Not much different from this morning.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be a little warmer. I expect Lubbock area highs in the low 60s. Wind again will be light tomorrow, but will pick up to breezy Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, Thanksgiving, a cold front will sweep across West Texas. Based on today’s data, I expect a drop of about ten degrees in our high from Wednesday to Thursday. It will be at least somewhat windy, adding quite a chill to the air. Precipitation looks unlikely.

Guidance is not, however, solidly in the “Thanksgiving will be dry” camp. For detailed information about our precipiation, temperature, and outlook, see our Hourly and 10-Day forecasts here on our Weather Page and in our FREE KCBD Weather app.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.