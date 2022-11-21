Local Listings
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Sunny and warmer for your Monday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s by the afternoon. Expect dry, quiet conditions and light winds again from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Not much change for Tuesday, slightly warmer and more seasonable. We will see some cloud cover build in and breezy conditions as a cold front passes through Wednesday. It is a weaker front, not expecting any precipitation with it and it will only drop out temperatures a few degrees for Thanksgiving.

