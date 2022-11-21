Tyree Wilson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson, one of the top defensive players in the country and an All-America candidate, announced Sunday his intentions to forego his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wilson will miss Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma this Saturday as well as its bowl appearance due to a season-ending foot injury he suffered in the Nov. 12 victory over Kansas. He will be one of several Red Raiders recognized prior to kickoff against the Sooners as Texas Tech celebrates its senior class.

“Tyree Wilson is a deserving All-America candidate and one of the best players in the country who will only excel at the next level,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Our entire program is in full support of Tyree as he begins his recovery. Tyree fully embodies ‘The Brand,’ and will flourish in the NFL where we fully expect he will be a first-round selection. Tyree is a great teammate and captain who will represent Texas Tech proudly as he takes this next step in his career.”

In a letter on his personal Twitter account, Wilson thanked Texas Tech fans for “welcoming me into your family three years ago. I became a man in Lubbock and will always consider this community my second home. Playing for the Scarlet and Black is special, and I have loved every minute of practice, meetings, workouts and gamedays with my teammates and coaches.”

Up until his injury, Wilson was easily among the top defensive players in the country as he had totaled careers highs with 61 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He currently ranks as one of nine players in the FBS and one of only three in a power-five conference to register at least 60 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks thus far this season. He was one of only two power-five players to do so up until his injury.

Even after leaving the Kansas game early, Wilson led all power-five players with quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus heading into last weekend’s tilt with Iowa State. Additionally, Wilson was the FBS leader for tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.0) against opponents ranked in the top 25 of the Nov. 13 Associated Press poll (8.5). He was also the power-five leader with 9.0 tackles for loss in true road games despite often seeing double teams throughout conference play.

Wilson remains the Big 12 leader for total tackles for loss and sacks per game (0.70) and ranks second overall for total sacks following this past weekend. He will close his Red Raider career, unfortunately, a half sack shy of reaching the top 10 all-time with 15.5 career sacks in nearly three full seasons.

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Oklahoma is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday with coverage provided on FOX Sports 1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Texas Tech will recognize its senior class prior to kickoff.

