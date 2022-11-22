Local Listings
2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County

Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning.
Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600.

Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

