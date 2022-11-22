Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday

Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday,...
Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25.(Hamilton Farms)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25.

The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly.

Tickets are $6 per person. Ages three and under free. Parking is free.

Local produce and farm-raised beef, raw honey and homemade canned goods are also available for purchase.

For more info visit https://www.hamiltonfarmstexas.com/christmasonthefarm

Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday,...
Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25.(Hamilton Farms)

More about Christmas on a Farm:

We invite you to celebrate the most beautiful time of the year with us! Come and enjoy fresh cut Christmas trees, hayrides, shopping, hot chocolate, homemade treats, excellent food, train rides, Trail of Trees walk, farm animal friends, barnyard playground and Christmas ambiance and make this Christmas unforgettable.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Latest News

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1
Source: KCBD Video
Christmas celebration at Wolfforth Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, organizes "Food Truck for a Cause" every month to raise...
Food Trucks for a Cause hosting Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving
Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state,...
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours