Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday, Nov. 25.

The farm is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa will visit each Saturday evening. Different activities are scheduled nightly.

Tickets are $6 per person. Ages three and under free. Parking is free.

Local produce and farm-raised beef, raw honey and homemade canned goods are also available for purchase.

For more info visit https://www.hamiltonfarmstexas.com/christmasonthefarm

More about Christmas on a Farm:

We invite you to celebrate the most beautiful time of the year with us! Come and enjoy fresh cut Christmas trees, hayrides, shopping, hot chocolate, homemade treats, excellent food, train rides, Trail of Trees walk, farm animal friends, barnyard playground and Christmas ambiance and make this Christmas unforgettable.

