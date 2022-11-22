Local Listings
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

The storm will exit the area on Saturday and drier and slightly warmer weather will return late Saturday and Sunday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns.

We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.

Wednesday will be warm and breezy with some clouds. Thursday a strong cold front moves into the region early in the day and afternoon temps will only make it to the low to mid-40s over the South Plains. By late evening rain will begin in the Panhandle area and move south into the South Plains. It will gradually change over to snow on Friday for most of our region and continue into early Saturday.

Travel issues are expected due to the wintry weather beginning late Thursday night.

The storm will exit the area on Saturday and drier and slightly warmer weather will return late Saturday and Sunday.

