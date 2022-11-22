Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season.

Schilly says there is a lot of complicated research but says any movement is medicine. “It is going to help build that immune system and help you keep your head on straight during this crazy time,” said Schilly.

It is something many of us do every year on Thanksgiving; eat so much that we feel sick. But how can you fight that bloated feeling after your turkey day meal?

“The best thing I can recommend if Lubbock’s weather is cooperating, walking a little bit after that meal. Maybe wait for five, 10 minutes, then go a nice brisk walk,” Schilly said.

Another reason many are heading to the gym around the holidays is to decompress. With buying gifts and family outings, the holidays can be overwhelming for many. Zach says the best way to combat that is a cardiovascular workout.

“Cardiovascular training is going to be a great way to calm some of the stressors down. One of my favorite things to do when the holiday seasons get close is to try to de-escalate that stress as much as I can,” Schilly said.

Some simple cardio workouts Zach recommends are a quick jog, a bike ride, or boxing. But, he says the biggest tip of all is intuitive eating leading up to the holiday.

“Cutting back on big meals so when Thanksgiving day comes I have kinda allotted those calories so eating a little bit less so that when the holiday season comes I can eat a little bit more,” said Schilly.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.