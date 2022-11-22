Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season

Pumpkin pie being cut at Thanksgiving
Pumpkin pie being cut at Thanksgiving(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season.

Schilly says there is a lot of complicated research but says any movement is medicine. “It is going to help build that immune system and help you keep your head on straight during this crazy time,” said Schilly.

It is something many of us do every year on Thanksgiving; eat so much that we feel sick. But how can you fight that bloated feeling after your turkey day meal?

“The best thing I can recommend if Lubbock’s weather is cooperating, walking a little bit after that meal. Maybe wait for five, 10 minutes, then go a nice brisk walk,” Schilly said.

Another reason many are heading to the gym around the holidays is to decompress. With buying gifts and family outings, the holidays can be overwhelming for many. Zach says the best way to combat that is a cardiovascular workout.

“Cardiovascular training is going to be a great way to calm some of the stressors down. One of my favorite things to do when the holiday seasons get close is to try to de-escalate that stress as much as I can,” Schilly said.

Some simple cardio workouts Zach recommends are a quick jog, a bike ride, or boxing. But, he says the biggest tip of all is intuitive eating leading up to the holiday.

“Cutting back on big meals so when Thanksgiving day comes I have kinda allotted those calories so eating a little bit less so that when the holiday season comes I can eat a little bit more,” said Schilly.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Latest News

Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids
On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley...
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
Thanksgiving holiday travel
Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Trial date set for former O’Donnell H.S. basketball coach