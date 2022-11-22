Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kai, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She is a very active girl that will need a big backyard. She is also very outgoing and sweet to everyone she meets. Kai is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Latest News

Meet Kai! She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Kai
Meet Catalina! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina
Meet Catalina! She is a three-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catalina
Meet Barney! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney