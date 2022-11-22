Major weather change this Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I’m making some significant change to my forecast for the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. A potential winter storm may bring wintry showers, and travel problems, to our area.

More on the change later in this post. First, what comes before.

A Freezing Fog Advisory, scheduled through 10 AM CST, is in effect for the southern counties of the KCBD viewing area. Poor driving conditions are possible, including slick spots on bridges and overpasses, and low visibility in dense fog.

Drivers should allow extra drive time, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave extra space between vehicles.

Temperatures this afternoon will peak near average for the time of year. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon cloud cover will increase, becoming partly cloudy. Wind speeds will increase slightly, to about 12 to 13 mph. Temperatures will increase slightly, peaking near average for the time of year.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs will be in the 60s.

Now, the change that I mentioned. It begins Thanksgiving. Yesterday here I mentioned Thanksgiving morning a cold front will sweep across West Texas. I expected a drop of about ten degrees in our high from Wednesday to Thursday.

The cold front now appears stronger and likely will result in a drop in highs of 15 to 20 degrees. As such, Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Precipitation looks unlikely... until late in the day.

My Thanksgiving forecast includes a slight chance of rain late in the day. Plus, snow or a wintry mix now looks likely Thursday night through Saturday morning.

While it is too early to nail down possible snowfall amounts, some accumulation is likely. Local travel may be negatively affected through Saturday morning.

All of this is based on data available as of now. New data, which flows into the KCBD Forecast Center throughout the day, every day, may prompt additional adjustments to the forecast.

