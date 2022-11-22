Local Listings
Police: Scammers demand money for safe return of children

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Police Department has received multiple calls regarding telephone scams and threats of violence.

Callers report receiving phone calls from individuals demanding money to ensure the safe return of children or threatening acts of violence as retaliation for things that happened in other cities. These calls should be reported to the Police Department as scams or harassment to be investigated accordingly.

If you are contacted by anyone demanding money in order to prevent acts of violence or to ensure the safe return of any person, you should take the following action:

  • Document the phone number the call came from (telephone lines can be cloned or copied to seem legitimate).
  • DO NOT provide personal information such as Social Security Number, State Identification Number, or Address.
  • DO NOT provide financial information such as bank account number, bank routing number, or credit card number.
  • DO NOT agree to send payment in any form.
  • Make appropriate calls or methods of contact to confirm the whereabouts and safety of individuals who the caller claims to be injured or taken.
  • Contact the City of Plainview Police Department at (806) 296-1182 to report the incident.

