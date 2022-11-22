Local Listings
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock

Here’s a list of stores that will open on Thanksgiving 2022(tcw-wflx)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com.

RESTAURANTS

  • Golden Corral - 5117 S. Loop 289. Open from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
  • Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours.
  • Subway - Some but not all locations will be open. Find a location.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - 8212 University, 6320 19th, 7638 82nd. Open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m.
  • Popeyes - 2505 82nd, 7714 Milwaukee Ave., 224 University Ave.
  • Sonic - Just check your local location for their specific hours. Find a location.
  • Starbucks - though locations and hours may vary. Check before you go.
  • Cracker Barrel - 5810 Milwaukee Ave. Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Denny’s - 4718 Slide, 607 Avenue Q. Open regular hours.
  • Hooters - 4950 S. Loop 290. Open regular hours.
  • IHOP -3911 S Loop 289, 1627 University. Open regular hours.
  • Saltgrass Steak House - 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Stella’s - 6015 82nd Street. Open 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
  • Overton Hotel - 2322 Mac Davis Lane. Open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Woody’s Pizza - 3135 34th Street. Opens at 11 a.m. and will close when they sell out.
  • Tipsy’s Sports Grill and Bar - 5001 Ave. Q. Call for reservations at 806-702-2102
  • McDonald’s - Most McDonald’s restaurants will be open.
  • Burger King - Open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. for most locations.
  • Wendy’s - Most locations will be open.

GROCERY STORES/PHARMACIES

  • United Supermarkets/Amigos/Market Street - Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open regular hours on Black Friday.
  • H-E-B - Open 6 a.m. to Noon on Thanksgiving Day. Curbside is from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Home Delivery is closed. The Pharmacy is closed. Black Friday, the store opens at regular hours, and curbside and home delivery open at 9 a.m.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - 8201 Quaker Ave. Open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  • Walgreens - Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.
  • CVS - Many locations, including the 24-hour locations, will remain open. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours.

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING

  • Walmart
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s
  • Food King
  • Target
  • United Supermarkets
  • Best Buy
  • PetCo
  • Old Navy
  • Kohl’s
  • Costco
  • Petsmart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Whataburger
  • Bigham’s Smokehouse closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Will be open on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

