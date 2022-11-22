Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com.
RESTAURANTS
- Golden Corral - 5117 S. Loop 289. Open from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours.
- Subway - Some but not all locations will be open. Find a location.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - 8212 University, 6320 19th, 7638 82nd. Open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Popeyes - 2505 82nd, 7714 Milwaukee Ave., 224 University Ave.
- Sonic - Just check your local location for their specific hours. Find a location.
- Starbucks - though locations and hours may vary. Check before you go.
- Cracker Barrel - 5810 Milwaukee Ave. Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Denny’s - 4718 Slide, 607 Avenue Q. Open regular hours.
- Hooters - 4950 S. Loop 290. Open regular hours.
- IHOP -3911 S Loop 289, 1627 University. Open regular hours.
- Saltgrass Steak House - 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Stella’s - 6015 82nd Street. Open 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
- Overton Hotel - 2322 Mac Davis Lane. Open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Woody’s Pizza - 3135 34th Street. Opens at 11 a.m. and will close when they sell out.
- Tipsy’s Sports Grill and Bar - 5001 Ave. Q. Call for reservations at 806-702-2102
- McDonald’s - Most McDonald’s restaurants will be open.
- Burger King - Open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. for most locations.
- Wendy’s - Most locations will be open.
GROCERY STORES/PHARMACIES
- United Supermarkets/Amigos/Market Street - Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open regular hours on Black Friday.
- H-E-B - Open 6 a.m. to Noon on Thanksgiving Day. Curbside is from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Home Delivery is closed. The Pharmacy is closed. Black Friday, the store opens at regular hours, and curbside and home delivery open at 9 a.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market - 8201 Quaker Ave. Open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Walgreens - Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.
- CVS - Many locations, including the 24-hour locations, will remain open. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours.
CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING
- Walmart
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Food King
- Target
- United Supermarkets
- Best Buy
- PetCo
- Old Navy
- Kohl’s
- Costco
- Petsmart
- Sam’s Club
- Whataburger
- Bigham’s Smokehouse closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Will be open on Saturday.
