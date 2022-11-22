Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com.

RESTAURANTS

Golden Corral - 5117 S. Loop 289. Open from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours.

. Subway - Some but not all locations will be open. Find a location

Buffalo Wild Wings - 8212 University, 6320 19th, 7638 82nd. Open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Popeyes - 2505 82nd, 7714 Milwaukee Ave., 224 University Ave.

. Sonic - Just check your local location for their specific hours. Find a location

Starbucks - though locations and hours may vary. Check before you go.

Cracker Barrel - 5810 Milwaukee Ave. Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Denny’s - 4718 Slide, 607 Avenue Q. Open regular hours.

Hooters - 4950 S. Loop 290. Open regular hours.

IHOP -3911 S Loop 289, 1627 University. Open regular hours.

Saltgrass Steak House - 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Stella’s - 6015 82nd Street. Open 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Overton Hotel - 2322 Mac Davis Lane. Open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Woody’s Pizza - 3135 34th Street. Opens at 11 a.m. and will close when they sell out.

Tipsy’s Sports Grill and Bar - 5001 Ave. Q. Call for reservations at 806-702-2102

McDonald’s - Most McDonald’s restaurants will be open.

Burger King - Open 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. for most locations.

Wendy’s - Most locations will be open.

GROCERY STORES/PHARMACIES

United Supermarkets/Amigos/Market Street - Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open regular hours on Black Friday.

H-E-B - Open 6 a.m. to Noon on Thanksgiving Day. Curbside is from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Home Delivery is closed. The Pharmacy is closed. Black Friday, the store opens at regular hours, and curbside and home delivery open at 9 a.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market - 8201 Quaker Ave. Open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walgreens - Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open.

CVS - Many locations, including the 24-hour locations, will remain open. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours.

CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING

Walmart

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Food King

Target

United Supermarkets

Best Buy

PetCo

Old Navy

Kohl’s

Costco

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

Whataburger

Bigham’s Smokehouse closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Will be open on Saturday.

