Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

South Plains College to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 1) at the entrance to the college. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Fine Arts Department, directed by Dr. Gary Hudson. The SPC Band will begin playing at 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., President of South Plains College Dr. Robin Satterwhite and Miss Caprock Machayla Parkinson will screw the missing lightbulb into a string of lights as the countdown begins to the tree lighting. This spectacular holiday event will mark the beginning of the community-wide celebration, “Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square.”

After the lighting ceremony, the parade will start at 6:10 p.m., leaving campus and heading south on Barnes. They will pass by the men’s residence halls before turning west onto JV Morton. Participants will view the holiday lights adorning buildings throughout the campus. From there, the route heads north on College Avenue heading downtown and turning west on Houston to the Square. Santa will be at the Gazebo on the square at 6:30 p.m.

The SPC Office of Student Life will provide hot chocolate and holiday coloring pages to patrons at the event.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by South Plains College.

Most Read

Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Latest News

Hamilton Farms in Shallowater will open its annual Christmas on a Farm event starting Friday,...
Christmas on the Farm in Shallowater opens Friday
Source: KCBD Video
Christmas celebration at Wolfforth Farmers Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Owner of Llano Cubano, Ashley Zubia, organizes "Food Truck for a Cause" every month to raise...
Food Trucks for a Cause hosting Food Truck Battle to celebrate one year of giving
Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state,...
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours