South Plains College to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 1) at the entrance to the college. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Fine Arts Department, directed by Dr. Gary Hudson. The SPC Band will begin playing at 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., President of South Plains College Dr. Robin Satterwhite and Miss Caprock Machayla Parkinson will screw the missing lightbulb into a string of lights as the countdown begins to the tree lighting. This spectacular holiday event will mark the beginning of the community-wide celebration, “Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square.”

After the lighting ceremony, the parade will start at 6:10 p.m., leaving campus and heading south on Barnes. They will pass by the men’s residence halls before turning west onto JV Morton. Participants will view the holiday lights adorning buildings throughout the campus. From there, the route heads north on College Avenue heading downtown and turning west on Houston to the Square. Santa will be at the Gazebo on the square at 6:30 p.m.

The SPC Office of Student Life will provide hot chocolate and holiday coloring pages to patrons at the event.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by South Plains College.