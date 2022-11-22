StarCare receives Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement grant

Local Listings
StarCare is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement grant award.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA recently announced a grant award in the amount of $1,000,000 per year for four (4) years (totaling $4,000,000) to StarCare. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016 after undergoing the certification process facilitated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The CCBHC model focuses on the whole person through access to integrated, evidence-based mental health and substance use services and primary care screenings, social determinants of health and equity by using a holistic approach and is designed to ensure access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

The specific services StarCare will implement and/or improve as a result of the CCBHC-IA grant will include:

  • Crisis mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention, and crisis stabilization
  • Screening, assessment, and diagnosis, including risk assessment
  • Patient-centered treatment planning
  • Comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use services
  • Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators and health risk
  • Targeted-case management
  • Psychiatric rehabilitation services, defined in Texas as mental health rehabilitation
  • Comprehensive community recovery supports, including peer support, counseling services, and family support services
  • Intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans

If someone is interested in an opportunity to help improve the overall quality of life for youth and their families, please visit https://www.starcarelubbock.org/employment/.

