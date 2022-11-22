StarCare receives Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is one of only eight Local Mental Health Authorities in the state of Texas to receive a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA recently announced a grant award in the amount of $1,000,000 per year for four (4) years (totaling $4,000,000) to StarCare. StarCare has been certified as a CCBHC since 2016 after undergoing the certification process facilitated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The CCBHC model focuses on the whole person through access to integrated, evidence-based mental health and substance use services and primary care screenings, social determinants of health and equity by using a holistic approach and is designed to ensure access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

The specific services StarCare will implement and/or improve as a result of the CCBHC-IA grant will include:

Crisis mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention, and crisis stabilization

Screening, assessment, and diagnosis, including risk assessment

Patient-centered treatment planning

Comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use services

Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators and health risk

Targeted-case management

Psychiatric rehabilitation services, defined in Texas as mental health rehabilitation

Comprehensive community recovery supports, including peer support, counseling services, and family support services

Intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans

