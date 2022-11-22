Teen indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock ISD middle school student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student.

18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.

The district was placed on a hold protocol after witnesses reported to law enforcement that Olivarez and a 16-year-old Coronado student posted a video reportedly threatening student violence. Olivarez was later arrested on Nov. 3.

Around 4 p.m., Lubbock ISD police were called to assist with dismissal. Students and staff were kept inside the building until law enforcement arrived.

If convicted, Olivarez could face up to 10 years in prison.

Lubbock ISD issued a statement following the incident:

When Cavazos Middle School administrators were made aware of the report that an outside person made an individual threat against a student, they acted quickly to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Lubbock ISD Police were notified and responded to assist with student dismissal as an additional safety precaution. The campus was placed on a HOLD protocol to keep students and staff inside the building until law enforcement arrived. Further investigation of the incident revealed the violator was not on the campus with the weapon and an arrest has been made due to the individual threat of violence on school property. Lubbock ISD has a zero tolerance policy of a weapon on school grounds and thoroughly investigates any report of a threat or violation of this policy.

Cavazos Middle School families were notified of this situation in the spirit of trust and transparency, and to assure them the campus was not in danger. The intent was not to alarm, but to assure them Lubbock ISD takes these situations seriously and has established protocols in place to address them. Lubbock ISD administrators, educators, and staff regard safety as our highest priority and take every necessary precaution to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and families.”

