Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38

Texas Tech will play again Wednesday from the Lahaina Civic Center.
By Zach Fox
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals.

After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25

The Red Raiders shot 43% from the floor while at one point going on a 25-0 run. Texas Tech also found the charity stripe plenty more with shooting 21-32 from the free throw line while Louisville was 13-21. Tech defense once again was on full display, looking to prove a point after falling apart in the second half against Creighton. The Red Raiders ended the day with 14 steals while forcing 18 Cardinal turnovers. Louisville shot 22% from the floor as the offense was hard to come by until the remaining minutes. Texas Tech also outrebounded the Cardinals 45-29, as Louisville is still searching for their first win on the season.

Team Leaders

Kevin Obanor - 15 pts  |  5 rebs

Daniel Batcho - 9 pts  |  12 rebs  |  1 ast

D’Maurian Williams - 10 pts  |  3 rebs  |  1 ast

Jaylon Tyson - 8 pts  |  3 rebs  |  1 ast

Robert Jennings - 8 pts  |  3 rebs

