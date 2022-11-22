Thanksgiving Holiday travel tips, expectations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road and the sky to make it to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. According to AAA, more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more between Wednesday and Sunday.

That’s why Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department says to be prepared.

Packing extra supplies and a quick check of your vehicle is essential.

“If you’re leaving town just check your car,” Cross said. “Check the air pressure in your tires, if you have a spare make sure it’s ready to go.”

When it comes to the air, the FAA expects more than 147,000 flights between November 24 and 27. Meaning, many families will be leaving their homes unattended.

Cross says there are ways to protect your belongings while you’re gone, such as putting your lights on timers or having a friend or neighbor check on your home.

If you can’t do those things, Lubbock police can help.

“If your home is in the beat where they work when they’re not on a call or doing something, they will drive through your neighborhood, drive past your home, and check to make sure that everything is the way it should be,” Cross said.

Another thing to keep in mind is the weather. It’s expected to hold up leading into the holiday but Lubbock and the surrounding area could see multiple inches of snow beginning as early as Thursday night.

“We have the chance for some winter precipitation,” Cross said. “So know the area where you’re traveling to. Know what the weather is going to be like there and make sure that you and your family are prepared for the conditions you’ll see.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.