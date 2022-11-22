Local Listings
Trial date set for former O’Donnell H.S. basketball coach

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Nicholas Dominique Bueno(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nicholas Bueno has been called to appear in the U.S. Courthouse before District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix on January 9, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Bueno has been federally indicted with one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and three counts of the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal complaint details charges against O’Donnell boys basketball coach

In October, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Bueno and a student. The sheriff’s office informed the FBI of the situation via a federal complaint.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office obtained the teenager’s cell phone and received consent to search the phone. A “string of deleted sexually explicit messages between Doe and Bueno” was found. Bueno’s phone was not located. Bueno later admitted he destroyed the phone when he learned the investigation began, the complaint showed.

Some of the text messages discovered on Doe’s phone were noted in the complaint. On October 11, 2022, Bueno told Doe the following: “see it frustrates me when you don’t bother to text me even if you’re in here...”; “you’re so f*****g hot [emoji] I couldn’t stand up cause well you know,” and others similar in nature.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for prison sentences of up to 20 years in prison if the victim is older than 18 years of age, and 10 years to life if the victim is younger than 18 years of age.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

