Tuesday morning top stories: Increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Health alert: respiratory illnesses

The Lubbock Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County

The agency is seeing higher than usual levels of flu, RSV and cold viruses

Find more information here: Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in Lubbock County

Littlefield head coach Jimmy Thomas dies

Littlefield ISD is mourning the loss of head football coach and athletic director Jimmy Thomas

He passed away Monday after experiencing blood clots in both lungs

More here: Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness

Lubbock sheriff says jail needs to expand

Sheriff Kelly Rowe says it is time to expand the Lubbock County Detention Center

He said its no longer big enough to serve the needs of the county, especially with an increase in female inmates

Details here: Lubbock County sheriff says expansion is needed as jail nears capacity

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.