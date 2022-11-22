Tuesday morning top stories: Increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County
Health alert: respiratory illnesses
- The Lubbock Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County
- The agency is seeing higher than usual levels of flu, RSV and cold viruses
- Find more information here: Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in Lubbock County
Littlefield head coach Jimmy Thomas dies
- Littlefield ISD is mourning the loss of head football coach and athletic director Jimmy Thomas
- He passed away Monday after experiencing blood clots in both lungs
- More here: Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lubbock sheriff says jail needs to expand
- Sheriff Kelly Rowe says it is time to expand the Lubbock County Detention Center
- He said its no longer big enough to serve the needs of the county, especially with an increase in female inmates
- Details here: Lubbock County sheriff says expansion is needed as jail nears capacity
