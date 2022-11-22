Two Docs Brewing Co. and The Lubbock Matadors bring the World Cup to Lubbock fans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The World Cup is underway and Lubbock’s new semi-pro soccer team is drumming up the excitement. The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club and Two Docs partnered up on Monday to keep Lubbock’s soccer fan base going.

Eric Washington, Managing Partner at Two Docs says, “We are super excited to cheer the U.S. on throughout the tournament and then watch all the other great matches that are going to be going on.”

Washington says the passion behind The World Cup watch party started when he and the manager of The Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club realized the lack of events for Lubbock soccer fans.

Dustin McCorkle, general manager of Lubbock Matadors says, “The Lubbock Matadors, our local team wants to partner up and bring the world’s game to Lubbock.”

That is exactly what the two did. From young fans to lifelong supporters, more than 100 Team USA fans gathered today to share the excitement. Win or lose, or in this case a draw.

Local soccer fans Sean and Rebecca say, “We are new to Lubbock we have been here for three months, our kids live here and as soon as we got here we had to sign up and become season ticket holders for the Lubbock Matadors. That’s how we found out about the watch party.”

For others, it’s being out and enjoying the game with friends.

Clayton, another local soccer fan says, “It is such a great time getting to meet friends out here, you know, guys who follow the game and get to chat about how the flow of the game works and all that.”

There will be another watch party at Two Docs this Friday when the United States plays England at 1 pm.

