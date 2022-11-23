Local Listings
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers

Photo provided by Home Instead
Photo provided by Home Instead(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors.

Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”

As the holidays get closer Stephanie Dodson says it is important to think about those in our community who may not be as fortunate. Dodson says that is why Home Instead is passionate about making sure Lubbock seniors have gifts to open on Christmas.

“Many in our community are financially challenged, so we have partnered with Adult Protective Services, and they have provided us with a list of items that the social workers need, not only for the holiday season, but throughout the year to better care for our seniors,” Dodson said.

Dodson says these seniors are asking for household essentials.

“Some of them are as easy as a can opener, or dish towels, or blankets, heaters, and when I hear that there is someone out there who doesn’t have a pillow and a pillowcase it really tugs at our hearts,” Dodson said.

The seniors will receive their gifts right before Christmas. Dodson says seeing their faces on delivery day makes it special every year.

“That is always the best part, giving to someone comes back to you,” Dodson said.

If you are interested in making sure a local senior has a gift for Christmas, you can go into the Home Instead location at 1010 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416, or visit their website.

