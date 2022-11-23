Local Listings
Curry County offers Deterra pouches to community for safe medication disposal

Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows anyone to destroy unused medications...
Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows anyone to destroy unused medications quickly and easily at home.(Curry County)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows anyone to destroy unused medications quickly and easily at home. These pouches are proven to eliminate unwanted or expired medications safely and permanently, making them unavailable for misuse and accidental ingestion. Deterra pouches are made of plant-based materials and non-toxic, environmentally friendly ingredients.

According to SAMHSA, “almost 47% of teens say it is easy to get prescription drugs from a parent’s medicine cabinet.” To reduce overdoses and prescription drug use, do your part to protect your kids and lock up your medications and dispose of what you are not using.

The Curry County Prevention Team has received Deterra pouches from the New Mexico Department of Health for disbursement throughout the community. The pouches are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and anyone can receive them. Pick them up at the Curry County Administration Complex at 417 Gidding Street, Suite 100 between 8 am-5 pm Monday-Friday.

For more information about Deterra pouches, please contact Curry County Administration at 575.763.6016.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Curry County Administration

