A joyful life despite four amputations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nearly 4 years ago that Lucrisha McCutcheon was treated for walking pneumonia. When that infection turned into sepsis, her organs began to fail and blood was not circulating to her extremities. After the Lubbock woman fell into a coma, doctors were forced to amputate both hands and feet to save her life.

Today, as we head into Thanksgiving, we decided to revisit “Crish” to see how she has adapted to her new normal.

We quickly discovered that four amputations did not leave her sense of humor damaged. She told us her favorite Halloween costume is a pirate since she already has the hook for a hand and an artificial leg.

She said, “I’ve got kind of a wonderfully amazing, very ordinary life.”

Crish moves freely around the house, is able to attach her own prosthetics, and even put on her own make-up. Of course, it takes a lot of patience to come this far, and not just for Crish.

Her husband Michael says, “It was hard, the hardest time I’ve ever had.”

However, he quickly adds that when Crish lost her hands and feet, they were both lifted up by strangers.

“People we never met would come up to us and pray for us. And it was just amazing to watch her vitals, just glow. She didn’t say ‘why me?’ She said, ‘I guess I better get some legs and arms. We gotta go hiking.’”

Since then, they have traveled and hiked together in several states.

Crish says, “What I’m really thankful for the most is just the fact that I’m able to live, I’m not just alive, I’m able to live.”

She says playing with her grandchildren was a big motivation to live.

I asked her what advice she would give to others who are struggling with a challenge.

She said, “You just got to really focus in on whatever positive you can find. There’s always a positive somewhere. Who knew this was gonna be a blessing? I have just a whole new outlook, I just, I don’t worry about things anymore. I don’t stress over little things anymore. I’m able to focus in on fun and happiness and family.”

And she has a new interest she never had before, exercise. We followed her to Infinity Fitness and Training gym. That’s where Crish goes three times a week on her own prescription for good health and happiness.

As one gym member told us, “I watch her and I think I got nothing to complain about.’”

