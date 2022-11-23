Lubbock Police warn of scammers pretending to be law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are warning of scammers who are pretending to be with the Lubbock Police Department when they call unsuspecting residents.

Police say the scammers are telling the person they called there is a bench warrant out for their arrest and they need to pay over the phone to get the issue cleared up.

Lubbock Police say they would never make a call and ask for money over the phone. They urge you to just hang up the phone.

If you’re concerned about actually hanging up on someone with the police department, you can call the non-emergency phone number at 806-775-2865 or the police front desk at 806-775-2817 to make sure.

