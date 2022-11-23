Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
Inflammation in a leg will keep Centennial Champion out of action for a few weeks.
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Veterinarians examining and treating Centennial Champion say the horse is expected to return to full health in a few weeks.
Further details, including the potential effect on upcoming Texas Tech events, will be released in the future.
