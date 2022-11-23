Local Listings
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business.

Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.

The Homeland Security Investigations at Amarillo’s Field Office and APD started a joint investigation, further obtaining two search warrants for the business and a local storage property.

On Monday, Nov. 21, investigators executed the search warrants, seizing more than 13,013 counterfeit items.

All together, the items are worth over $16 million in manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Those items includes fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Rolex, and many more.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Chino's
Chino's(kfda)
Chino's
Chino's(kfda)

