Tech men fall to Ohio State 80-73 in Maui Jim Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball faced Ohio State in the fifth-place game in the Maui Jim Invitational on Wednesday.

Daniel Batcho led the team with 21 points, followed by Kevin Obanor with 19. Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon both had 10 points each.

Justice Sueing led Ohio State with 33 points to help lead the Buckeyes to the victory.

Kevin Obanor and Pop Isaacs were both perfect at the free throw line. Texas Tech was 27.8% with three pointers, while Ohio State was 40%. The Red Raiders had 25 rebounds as a team. De’Vion Harmon lead the team with 6 assists.

Texas Tech fell short to Ohio State 80-73, putting the Red Raiders 4-2 overall.

Texas Tech will play next on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at United Supermarkets Arena, facing Georgetown at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.