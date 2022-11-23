Warmer today ahead of winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A foggy start to the morning! There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Remember to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave a good amount of distance ahead of you when driving.

Dense Fog Advisory for Wednesday until 10AM (KCBD)

Mostly cloudy this morning with dense fog, this afternoon skies will become partly cloudy. High temperatures today will top out in the mid-60s. It will be a breezy day with winds from the southwest around 10 to 20 mph.

Forecast Highs Today (KCBD)

Tonight’s overnight lows will be in the mid-30s as a cold front passes through after midnight. Winds will pick up from the southwest and then become north around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be cooler with cloudy skies and highs ranging from the upper 30s in the northwest to the upper 40s southeast. It will be a windy day with winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. There will be a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon, with an increasing chance of precipitation through the night.

Thursday night, precipitation chances begin to increase, rain and snow are likely for some parts of the forecast area but little snow accumulation is expected. The clouds will stick around as the weather becomes brisk. Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s, with breezy north winds around 25 mph.

On Friday models predict snow and rain showers being very likely in the morning. In the afternoon, precipitation chances continue, making snow accumulation in some areas very likely. We expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and a drastic increase in precipitation chances. High temperatures are not expected to climb out of the 30s, and north wind speeds remain high around 15 to 25 mph.

Winter Storm Watch for Friday (KCBD)

We are calling Friday a First Alert Weather day. This is just a motion to call attention to the hazardous weather conditions that may interrupt your everyday activities, such as travel, as it is Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Much cloud cover is still expected throughout the night with lingering precipitation chances going into Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of precipitation through Saturday morning but as the afternoon approaches, we will begin to dry out. We expect cold and dry weather for your Texas Tech game day, with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

