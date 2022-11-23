Local Listings
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday.

Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.

Travel problems are likely to develop in the central counties with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Texas/New Mexico state line, extending into the mountains of New Mexico and the Big Bend regions.

Thanksgiving morning will bring strong northerly winds and colder temps for the day followed by increasing rain then snow chances late Thursday through Black Friday. The system will gradually move out of the region by mid to late afternoon and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s to 40s Thursday, except in southeastern counties and then likely stay in the 30s on Friday and back into the 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be the warmest day with a high in the 50s.

