Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains.

Winter Weather advisories (KCBD)

A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.

Temperature-wise, cool overnight. Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds from the north around 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across the South Plains, hovering right around the freezing mark for Lubbock.

Not warming up much tomorrow, highs in the 30s and some of the viewing area remaining below freezing. A high of 39 in Lubbock. Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds from the north around 15-20 mph. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will continue off and on through tomorrow.

Rainfall forecast (KCBD)

Snowfall forecast (KCBD)

Rainfall and snowfall totals will range greatly. Expecting mostly snow for the western half of the viewing area and mostly rain for the central/eastern portion. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain possible for Lubbock, but less than an inch of snow is expected. But, the SW portion of the viewing area into New Mexico could see up to 6 inches of snow through Saturday.

Snow/rain will tapper off by mid-day Saturday. Skies will begin to clear but temperatures will still remain cool. A high of 45 expected Saturday. Back up into the 50s by Sunday and lower 60s return by Monday. Mostly dry conditions expected for us through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

