Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains.

Winter Weather advisories
Winter Weather advisories(KCBD)

A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.

Temperature-wise, cool overnight. Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds from the north around 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across the South Plains, hovering right around the freezing mark for Lubbock.

Not warming up much tomorrow, highs in the 30s and some of the viewing area remaining below freezing. A high of 39 in Lubbock. Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds from the north around 15-20 mph. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will continue off and on through tomorrow.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KCBD)
Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KCBD)

Rainfall and snowfall totals will range greatly. Expecting mostly snow for the western half of the viewing area and mostly rain for the central/eastern portion. Anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain possible for Lubbock, but less than an inch of snow is expected. But, the SW portion of the viewing area into New Mexico could see up to 6 inches of snow through Saturday.

Snow/rain will tapper off by mid-day Saturday. Skies will begin to clear but temperatures will still remain cool. A high of 45 expected Saturday. Back up into the 50s by Sunday and lower 60s return by Monday. Mostly dry conditions expected for us through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Here’s a list of stores that will open on Thanksgiving 2022
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 5 for Thursday, Nov. 24
KCBD Weather at 5 for Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Day bringing cold fronts, rain, and snow
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Nov. 24
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Nov. 24
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday