Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash

Truck v Pedestrian hit-and-run(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289.

Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. They were taken to UMC for serious injuries.

The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and driver.

If you have any information on this crash, please contact the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

