Thanksgiving Day bringing cold fronts, rain, and snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is going to be a breezy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Our high for today will be in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front comes through.

As the cold front pushes through our rain chances start to increase tonight. After midnight rain showers will turn into snow showers for some parts of the viewing area. Winds will continue to be strong around 20 to 25 mph.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. The National Weather service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lubbock and a Winter Storm Warning for the western part of the viewing area.

Weather Highlights (KCBD)

We expect precipitation all throughout the day, varying from snow, rain, and ice all across the viewing area. Road conditions will become hazardous, so avoid travel if possible. We do expect some accumulation for certain parts of the viewing area around 1 to 2 inches. It is going to be chilly and windy with northeast winds around 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Rain/Snowcast for Friday (KCBD)

Friday night precipitation chances continue with a mix of rain and snow. We do not expect any additional accumulation from these showers. It is going to be a cold night with temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds will continue around 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday we expect light showers in the early morning hours. It will be cloudy in the morning and then become partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. It is going to be cold and windy, but no chances of precipitation. Sunday we expect temperatures to warm up into the 50s with sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.