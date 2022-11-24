Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m.

The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck

More details here: Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash

Texas Tech issued a crime alert after a man attempted to rob two people near campus

The man was reportedly wearing a hoodie, a jean jacket and a mask and he was carrying a firearm

The attempted robberies happened just minutes apart

The story continues: Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

A Walmart store manager in Virginia fire off his gun in the breakroom, killing six people.

The gunman was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing

He had been working at the store since 2010

Read more here: Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

