Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Texas Tech issued a crime alert after a man attempted to rob two people near campus

A Walmart store manager in Virginia fire off his gun in the breakroom, killing six people.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Warmer Wednesday ahead of upcoming winter storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warmer Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Texas Tech Police Department
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
Truck v Pedestrian hit-and-run
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
Three small businesses in Lubbock are sharing their unique services, customer appreciation...
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
Shop Small Business Saturday
Shop Small Business Saturday