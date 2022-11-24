Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U.

Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Here’s a list of stores that will open on Thanksgiving 2022
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
Charles Sanchez
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
Texas Tech Police Department
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
Truck v Pedestrian hit-and-run
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
Three small businesses in Lubbock are sharing their unique services, customer appreciation...
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday