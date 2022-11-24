Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue U.

Police are blocking off portions of the road to remove the two vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

No injuries were reported.

