City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land

The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.

For more information, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673, or visit its website at www.playlubbock.com.

A special thanks to the 2022 sponsors! Townsquare Media, KissFM 102.5, 99.5 Lonestar, H-E-B, United Supermarkets, Insomnia Cookies, Lubbock in the Loop, and Capital Mortgage.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

