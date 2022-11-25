Local Listings
Denver City man killed in Thursday morning wreck

(KOSA)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - 40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza of Denver City was killed in a wreck in Eastland County on Thursday morning.

DPS says 27-year-old Alfredo Guerrero Ariza was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 20 around mile marker 353 east of Ranger when he drifted into the center median and lost control of the vehicle when he overcorrected.

His passenger, Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alfredo Guerrero was treated and released.

The accident happened around 10 a.m.

Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal