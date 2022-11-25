Friday morning top stories: Denver City man killed in Thursday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

A Denver City man died in a crash in Eastland County Thursday morning.

40-year-old Guadalupe Ortega Ariza was a passenger in the crashed vehicle

The driver went into the median and overcorrected

More details here: Denver City man killed in Thursday morning wreck

A Lubbock restaurant provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, opened her doors for free

Anyone could go eat a traditional Puerto Rican Thanksgiving meal

The story continues: Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal

Lubbock business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

The day falls in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Every dollar spent directly affects the bottom line of a small business

Read more here: ‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday

