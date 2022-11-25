Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: Denver City man killed in Thursday morning crash

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

A Denver City man died in a crash in Eastland County Thursday morning.

A Lubbock restaurant provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Lubbock business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
Traffic alert
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
Truck v Pedestrian hit-and-run
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
Here’s a list of stores that will open on Thanksgiving 2022
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
Winter Weather advisories
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Denver City man killed in Thursday morning wreck
Marienid Penalbert provided a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
Traffic alert
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
Source: KCBD Video
Denver City man killed in Thursday morning crash