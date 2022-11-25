Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, fresh off becoming bowl eligible with a win at Iowa State, closes the regular season Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff versus Oklahoma inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchase through the Texas Tech Ticket Office.

Below is a listing of gameday information fans can expect when they enter Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday and throughout the season.

TEXAS TECH TO CELEBRATE SENIOR CLASS PREGAME

Texas Tech will recognize 26 of its seniors prior to kickoff Saturday as part of its Senior Night activities. The pregame ceremony will begin around 6:05 p.m. Saturday with each senior greeted by head coach Joey McGuire and his family on the field.

DRESS WARM, RED RAIDERS

With temperatures expected to be in the 40s at kickoff Saturday, Texas Tech would like to remind fans that blankets, hand warmers and other cold-weather gear are allowed into Jones AT&T Stadium. In addition, hot chocolate (no coffee) will be available throughout the game at any concession stand on the concourse. Please plan for all items to be checked by security personnel at each entrance. As a reminder, Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for the game.

CRABTREE RETURNS TO LUBBOCK FOR NFF ON-CAMPUS SALUTE

Texas Tech Ring of Honor member Michael Crabtree will be in attendance Saturday as he will be honored for his upcoming induction into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame. The recognition is part of the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute series, which will take place in between the first and second quarters. Crabtree will be formally inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 6 during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner held in Las Vegas.

MEET THE RED RAIDERS FOR RAIDER WALK AT 4:15 P.M. SATURDAY

The Red Raiders are welcomed to Jones AT&T Stadium each and every Saturday by hundreds of its passionate supporters during the Raider Walk. Fans can greet the Red Raiders roughly two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff each Saturday as Texas Tech will unload the team buses immediately south of the Sports Performance Center and walk north down Drive of Champions Avenue to the home tunnel.

JOIN THE PARTY PREGAME AT RAIDER ALLEY PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT

There isn’t a better spot on gameday than Raider Alley presented by Bud Light. Raider Alley opens at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring plenty of entertainment for fans of all ages in the heart of the Texas Tech campus. Alcoholic beverages and food from the likes of Papa Johns, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream and Now We Taco’n will be available throughout the season along with an on-site video game truck, an inflatable obstacle course and face painters.

Raider Alley will be headlined each week by a pregame musical act with rap artist Paul Wall kicking the party off around 4:30 p.m. immediately following Raider Walk. The Raider Alley Concert Series is sponsored by Davis Smith Law Firm and will feature exciting acts roughly two hours prior to kickoff each week during the season.

JONES AT&T STADIUM REMAINS FULLY CASHLESS

Beginning this season, Jones AT&T Stadium is a fully cashless venue at all points of sale, including with the Texas Tech Ticket Office, all concession stands and with The Matador, the official gameday retailer of Texas Tech Athletics. All points of sale moving forward will accept credit and debit cards as well as contactless payment methods.

NEW MARKETPLACE UNVEILED NEAR GATE 1 ENTRANCE

Texas Tech has unveiled a new gameday marketplace near the Gate 1 entrance this season, allowing fans a quick process to purchase a variety of beer options, seltzers, canned cocktails, soft drinks, snacks and fresh sandwiches as part of a self-checkout stand. The marketplace is one of the first at athletic venues across the country, which provides fans the opportunity to return to their seat quickly to not miss any of the action.

TICKETS STILL ON SALE FOR SATURDAY’S GAME

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near gates 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).

TEXAS TECH REMAINS 100 PERCENT MOBILE WITH TICKETS | FAQ

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to utilize mobile tickets, which can be downloaded to any Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arrival at the stadium. For questions, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

CITIBUS TO OPERATE SHUTTLE SERVICE FOR FANS

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and northwest of Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street). Citibus will also provide fans shuttle service from the gameday parking lots to Raider Alley this season as part of its gameday transportation. The drop-off location on the north end of the Engineering Key is in addition to the normal Citibus gameday route.

STUDENTS RECEIVE FREE ADMISSION INTO ALL ATHLETIC EVENTS

Students will receive free admission to every Texas Tech athletic event again this year by using their student I.D. at the main entrance. Students can enter Jones AT&T Stadium two hours prior to kickoff through the southeast gates (Gate 6).

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

Premium areas and the student gate will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday followed at 5 p.m. by all other gates for the bowl seating area. The Goin’ Band from Raiderland will enter Jones AT&T Stadium at 6:20 p.m. to lead fans in Fight Raiders Fight, the Matador Song and the National Anthem.

TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY

Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted throughout the 2022 season. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.

NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2022-23 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.

Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Opened bottles other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted. Empty drink containers are allowed into Jones AT&T Stadium and all athletic venues.

Guests carrying medically necessary bags or equipment into a venue will be required to have their bag inspected an tagged by security. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, please contact the Athletics Operations office at 806-834-7111.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.