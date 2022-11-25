Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon.

Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter.

Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored the Blue Raiders 24-13 to get the win and move to 4-1.

Rhyle McKinney led the way with 19 points.

Bre’Amber Scott had 16 points and six rebounds.

Jasmine Shavers had 13 and Bryn Gerlich added 9.

Texas Tech faces Mercer 10 p.m. Central Time Saturday night in Vegas.

