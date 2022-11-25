Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas

The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to...
The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon.

Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter.

Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored the Blue Raiders 24-13 to get the win and move to 4-1.

Rhyle McKinney led the way with 19 points.

Bre’Amber Scott had 16 points and six rebounds.

Jasmine Shavers had 13 and Bryn Gerlich added 9.

Texas Tech faces Mercer 10 p.m. Central Time Saturday night in Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning...
Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday
Traffic alert
Traffic delays expected after two-vehicle crash
Winter Weather advisories
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
Truck v Pedestrian hit-and-run
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
Here’s a list of stores that will open on Thanksgiving 2022
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock

Latest News

Raider Alley
Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium
Source: KCBD Video
Texas Tech coaches share what they're thankful for
Texas Tech basketball faced Ohio State in the fifth-place game in the Maui Jim Invitational on...
Tech men fall to Ohio State 80-73 in Maui Jim Invitational
Texas Tech will play again Wednesday from the Lahaina Civic Center.
Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38