Police investigating serious overnight stabbing
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured.
Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds.
Police could not confirm whether the person was taken to the hospital or if an arrest had been made.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
