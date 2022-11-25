Police investigating serious overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds.

Police could not confirm whether the person was taken to the hospital or if an arrest had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.