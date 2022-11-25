Local Listings
UPDATE: Overnight stabbing leaves one dead

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one person dead.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds.

The person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Just after 8 a.m., the stabbing victims died.

Police stated there is no threat to the public.

Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

