UPDATE: Overnight stabbing leaves one dead
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one person dead.
Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds.
The person was taken to UMC with serious injuries. Just after 8 a.m., the stabbing victims died.
Police stated there is no threat to the public.
Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
