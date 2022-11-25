Winter weather, hazardous travel, this Black Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and precipitation are expected today. We are still designating today a First Alert Weather Day as road conditions are expected to become hazardous this evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Another breezy day with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Widespread rain showers are expected throughout the day here in Lubbock. Later in the day and overnight, temperatures will drop which may lead to less than an inch of snow showers. Overall, less than or around an inch of accumulation is expected for some. A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for the central part of the viewing area and will last through tomorrow morning.

Weather Highlights (KCBD)

The western part of the viewing area has the highest chance of snowfall throughout the day. Some parts experiencing accumulation around 4 to 6 inches through today and tomorrow morning. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the western portion of the viewing area and will last through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning we expect cloudy skies with likely rain and snow chances. In the afternoon a slight chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. It will be a cold day with high temperatures will only in the lower 40s. Northwest winds will be lighter, around 10 to 15 mph but with gusts up to 25 mph.

By Saturday evening clouds and precipitation should roll out and bring dryer conditions. Our overnight temperatures will be cold in the lower 30s with continued northwest winds.

Raincast for Saturday (KCBD)

On Sunday sunny skies are expected to return with warmer temperatures in the lower 50s. Winds from the northwest will be around 10 to 15 mph. Sunday night we will have mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures in the lower 30s.

Things are expected to really warm up Monday with highs in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies throughout the day. On Monday night we expect mostly clear skies with a warmer low in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Our extended forecast is always available right here on our weather page! When you are done with this story, close it, and scroll down slightly to our forecast section.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.