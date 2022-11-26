Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to WLBT, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the dangerous game led to the death of 12-year-old Markell Noah, who was originally reported missing and later found at an abandoned house Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department arrested two juveniles and one 21-year-old adult. According to JPD, the two juveniles are being charged with murder, and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

JPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the homicide/robbery detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is in custody, charged with Aggravated Assault.
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
Winter Weather advisories
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through...
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
Marienid Penalbert provided a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
Raider Alley
Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium

Latest News

Children's Miracle Network needs toy donations for UMC's Pediatric Oncology Christmas Party.
Children’s Miracle Network needs toys for Pediatric Oncology party
FILE - A hippo floats in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people and...
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city