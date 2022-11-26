Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire

Trailer house fire, 2200 block of Yuma Avenue
Trailer house fire, 2200 block of Yuma Avenue(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out of it.

One person was inside when the structure caught fire, according to LFR officials. The person was woken up by dogs barking in the trailer house and was able to escape without any injuries.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the trailer house has been deemed a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the resident of the home.

The three dogs who alerted the owner died inside.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is in custody, charged with Aggravated Assault.
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
Winter Weather advisories
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through...
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
Marienid Penalbert provided a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
Winter weather alerts
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
Black Friday turnout
Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals
Lubbock fans watch England vs. U.S. at Two Docs
21-year-old Alexis Court is in custody, charged with Aggravated Assault.
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock