3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out of it.

One person was inside when the structure caught fire, according to LFR officials. The person was woken up by dogs barking in the trailer house and was able to escape without any injuries.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the trailer house has been deemed a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the resident of the home.

The three dogs who alerted the owner died inside.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

