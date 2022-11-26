Local Listings
Children’s Miracle Network needs toys for Pediatric Oncology party

Children's Miracle Network needs toy donations for UMC's Pediatric Oncology Christmas Party.
Children's Miracle Network needs toy donations for UMC's Pediatric Oncology Christmas Party.(UMC Marketing)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every child who’s gone through cancer treatment or is currently being treated at the UMC Children’s Hospital could use Lubbock’s help in making their Christmas a little more jolly.

The director of the Children’s Miracle Network, Misti Welch, says this could be the kids’ only chance for a Christmas party this year.

“A lot of these kids wouldn’t have had a Christmas otherwise, so we want to make it a little bit more special for them,” Welch said.

It’s a day for kids to be kids.

“We have just a day that they don’t have to worry about treatment, they can come and have fun, we have activities for them to do, the Nutcracker will be there, Santa will be there,” Welch said.

Welch says there’s Christmas cheer for the whole family.

“We always give a gift to the patient, their siblings, and their parents as well because they’ve been going through this battle with them, too,” Welch said.

Welch says Lubbockites were very generous last year and donated 150 toys, but this year the need has grown.

“Unfortunately we have more kids attend every year because cancer has reached so many more kids, but the great news is, they are getting the treatment they need at UMC Children’s Hospital, and so we want to celebrate that,” Welch said.

The organization is expecting at least 50 kids, not including their siblings and parents, who all need gifts. Attendees are from inside and outside the Lubbock city limits.

“We have patients and families from Lubbock, but we also have Eastern New Mexico and West Texas, so families come from all over our region to enjoy this experience,” Welch said.

The last day to donate is Friday. You can donate in-person at the Children’s Miracle Network Lubbock office in the UMC Medical Office Plaza I or at Scrub ‘N Style on Slide and the South Loop.

You can find a list of what toys you can donate for the kids and ideas for parents’ and siblings’ gifts here.

