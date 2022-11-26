Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You did not have to travel far to see shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals.

Many Lubbock stores opened early to help customers check boxes off their Christmas lists, but the day after Thanksgiving has changed some in recent years.

One shopper, Julie Bynum, says she still misses the way Black Friday was before COVID.

“We miss the days when the mall was open overnight,” Bynum said. “That was really awesome. We would just pull all nighters.”

But one thing remains the same, with big appetites come big deals, and the biggest retail holiday of the year - Black Friday is returning to its post-pandemic popularity.

“My sister-in-law and I have been partners in crime doing Black Friday for over 12 years now,” Bynum said. “We always hit all the stores, end up at the mall, and just have a great time.”

With COVID-19 putting a damper on the retail holiday since 2020, Bynum says she’s happy her family tradition is back to normal.

“As much as any turkey and dressing,” Bynum said. “We get out our little note pads and make notes about what stores we’re going to, what things we’re gonna go for. We always have good luck, and we always spend more than we thought we would, but it’s fun.”

Bynum started her holiday shopping spree at 5 a.m., before sun up and says she is successfully checking names off her nice list ahead of Christmas Day.

“At least 20 gifts, lots of people, it’s a really big family so it’s fun to buy for them,” Bynum said.

Bynum is staying tight-lipped about her purchases, though, preserving those special surprises for Christmas morning.

“What if they watch the TV and then they’re gonna know what they got for Christmas,” Bynum said.

Bynum says she made multiple trips home to unload, but she and her family won’t be slowing down on this Black Friday.

“We’re gonna go all day,” Bynum said. “So 20 stores or more.”

