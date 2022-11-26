Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Employees have nicknamed a baby “Nugget,” after she was delivered in an Atlanta McDonald’s.

Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she started screaming. Restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward went to see what was happening.

“I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door),” Woodward said. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.’”

Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.

“I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic,” Phillips said. “I was like, ‘Just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.”

Less than fifteen minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born.

“Oh, my God, it’s still crazy that it happened,” Worthy said.

“Yes, she popped out onto my hand,” Phillips said.

The parents tell the TV station “divine intervention” brought them to McDonald’s where three women could help.

“We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did,” Woodward said of herself and her coworkers, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray.

Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.

“I said, we’re going to name her Little Nugget. That’s her nickname: McDonald’s Little Nugget,” Woodward said.

That nickname may stick.

“She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget.”

Steve Akinboro, who owns the franchise, awarded the employees $250 gift cards. Woodward said she’ll spend all the money on Nandi.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Alexis Court is in custody, charged with Aggravated Assault.
Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly stabbing in NW Lubbock
Winter Weather advisories
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through...
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
Marienid Penalbert provided a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone.
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
Winter weather alerts
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Barry Croft Jr. (left) and Adam Fox (right) are pictured in the combined photo. Croft's...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald's employees help deliver baby
Trailer house fire, 2200 block of Yuma Avenue
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city