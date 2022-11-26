Local Listings
More rain, snow, cold temperatures to begin the weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow and rain showers will continue across the South Plains through the night, finally tapering off by Saturday afternoon.

RELATED LINK: Check current road conditions at drivetexas.org

Winter weather alerts
Temperatures will continue to cool down into the 30s overnight. Winds remain breezy from the north around 15 mph, making it feel even chillier. Expect rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix to continue off and on across the South Plains through the night. Roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, will likely become slick as water freezes overnight tonight. Drive with caution.

Overnight lows
Precipitation will continue tomorrow, eventually wrapping up by early afternoon. A few lingering showers may last into the early evening, especially for areas off of the caprock. Another inch or so of snow is possible for areas in the pink above as well as another 1-2 inches of rain for the rest of the South Plains through Saturday. Temperatures will be cool again Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy, northerly winds around 15 mph.

Tomorrow's highs
Much nicer for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Sunshine will be in abundance and much drier conditions for us. This trend will continue with highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves through Wednesday.

